October 18, 2016 16:59

16:31 18 October 2016

Baseball: Japan manager would like Otani to bat, pitch in WBC

By Jim Allen
TOKYO, Oct. 18, Kyodo

Hard-hitting, flame-thrower Shohei Otani is a candidate to both hit and pitch in next March's World Baseball Classic, Samurai Japan manager Hiroki Kokubo said Tuesday.

On Sunday, Otani rewrote his Nippon Professional Baseball speed record, touching 165 kilometers per hour (102.5 miles per hour) in relief after batting as the Nippon Ham Fighters designated hitter. During the season, Otani struck out 174 batters (third in the Pacific League) despite not starting for two months. He batted .322 with 22 homers and 54 walks as a part-time DH.

"I'm aware he is in Japan's top class in both areas (batting and pitching) and I want to discuss it thoroughly with him," Kokubo told a press conference to announce his squad for four November friendlies against Mexico and the Netherlands.

