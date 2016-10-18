Close

Kyodo News

October 18, 2016 19:01

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:22 18 October 2016

Olympics: Bach, Koike to set up 4-party review panel on 2020 spending

By Shintaro Kano
TOKYO, Oct. 18, Kyodo

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike agreed Tuesday to form a four-party working group to review expenditures for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

The group will consist of the IOC, the Tokyo Games organizing committee and the Tokyo metropolitan and central Japanese governments. The inaugural meeting of the group will be held after Koike comes to a decision by the end of this month based on recommendations for venue changes made by her review panel on spending.

"The IOC is ready today," Bach said following a meeting at metropolitan government headquarters, which was made fully open to the media at Koike's urging.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Tokyo Gov. Koike, IOC Pres. Bach discuss 2020 Olympics
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 12 Oct 2016Uyghur scholar imprisoned by China wins human rights "Nobel"
  2. 14 Oct 2016World leaders express condolences after death of Thai king
  3. 12 Oct 2016Ousted village head appeals graft conviction in China court: report
  4. 13 Oct 2016Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88, nation mourns
  5. 13 Oct 2016Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88, nation mourns

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete