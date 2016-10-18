Olympics: Bach, Koike to set up 4-party review panel on 2020 spending

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike agreed Tuesday to form a four-party working group to review expenditures for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

The group will consist of the IOC, the Tokyo Games organizing committee and the Tokyo metropolitan and central Japanese governments. The inaugural meeting of the group will be held after Koike comes to a decision by the end of this month based on recommendations for venue changes made by her review panel on spending.

"The IOC is ready today," Bach said following a meeting at metropolitan government headquarters, which was made fully open to the media at Koike's urging.