LDP walks back from controversial constitution revision proposal

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party will not pursue its controversial 2012 proposal to revise Japan's pacifist Constitution, instead committing to seek consensus with opposition parties on amendments to the supreme law, an LDP official said Tuesday.

"We do not intend to propose the 2012 draft, or part of it" for discussions at the Diet's constitution commissions, Okiharu Yasuoka, the head of the LDP's constitutional reform panel said at a meeting of the group, which was convening for the first time since the LDP's significant victory in the July upper house election.

The proposal, which was drawn up when the LDP was not in government, has been criticized by opposition parties for aiming to gut the Constitution's pacifist nature while curtailing individual rights.