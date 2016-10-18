Mitsubishi Heavy to scale down shipbuilding business

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. said Tuesday it will scale down its shipbuilding operations by withdrawing from the loss-making large passenger ship business.

Mitsubishi Heavy said it will concentrate on building small and medium-sized passenger vessels and passenger-cargo ferries, and is considering spinning off that business. The company said it is already in talks on an alliance in the field with Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Oshima Shipbuilding Co. and Namura Shipbuilding Co.

Mitsubishi Heavy said it plans to come up with a final decision on a possible alliance with the three shipbuilders by March 2017, the end of the current business year.