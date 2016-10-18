Baseball: Kuroda to retire at end of season

Hiroki Kuroda, who this season won his 200th career game in top-flight pro baseball, said Tuesday that he will hang up his spikes at the end of this season.

The 41-year-old Kuroda has a 124-105 record in Nippon Professional Baseball and went 79-79 in the majors with the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. In 2015, he turned down major league offers, leaving millions of dollars on the table to fulfill a promise and return to the Hiroshima Carp of Japan's Central League, where he started his career in 1997.

Kuroda broke the news to his teammates before they began their first practice ahead of the Japan Series.

"The Japan Series will be the end. I've decided to hang it up," Kuroda said. "I've been shown an excellent dream with an excellent team."

"And now I want to go out with a smile on my face, all of us celebrating a championship pouring beer on each other."

After going 11-8 with a 2.55 earned run average in 2015, Kuroda stuck it out for another season, but was even less effective.

He finished the year at 10-8 with a 3.09 ERA and took the loss on Friday, when the Carp dropped their only game so far in this year's postseason.

==Kyodo