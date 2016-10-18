2 courts rule July upper house election constitutional

Two high courts on Tuesday ruled that the July House of Councillors election was constitutional, contradicting two rulings earlier this month that questioned the validity of the election.

Both the Tokyo and Takamatsu high courts dismissed the plaintiffs' call to invalidate the election outcome, ruling that a disparity in the weight of votes of 3.08 times between the most and least populated constituencies was acceptable.

Presiding Judge Hajime Yoshida of the Takamatsu High Court said in its ruling that the vote weight disparity "had not reached a level that cannot be overlooked."