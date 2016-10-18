Olympics: Bach, Koike to set up 4-party review panel on 2020 spending

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike agreed Tuesday to form a four-party working group to review escalating expenditures for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

The group, proposed by Bach who said costs will be cut where necessary, will consist of the IOC, the Tokyo Games organizing committee and the metropolitan and central Japanese governments.

The inaugural meeting of the group will be held after Koike decides by the end of this month on the recommendations -- which include potential venue changes -- put forth by her review panel on spending.