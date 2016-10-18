JAEA to apply for safety checks to restart Joyo fast reactor

The Japan Atomic Energy Agency is considering applying for a state safety assessment of its aging Joyo experimental fast reactor in March in order to reactivate it, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

The government is looking to the Joyo reactor to continue development of fast reactors, given that the JAEA's Monju prototype fast breeder reactor, which was intended to play a key role in the process, is on the verge of being scrapped after hardly operating over the past 20 years.

In plutonium-fueled fast reactors, fission chain reactions are sustained by fast neutrons. Japan has been pursuing fast reactors to "breed" plutonium, meaning more plutonium is produced than consumed, in the hope that it will benefit the resource-poor country.