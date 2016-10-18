Close

Kyodo News

October 18, 2016 23:03

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:34 18 October 2016

JAEA to apply for safety checks to restart Joyo fast reactor

TOKYO, Oct. 18, Kyodo

The Japan Atomic Energy Agency is considering applying for a state safety assessment of its aging Joyo experimental fast reactor in March in order to reactivate it, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

The government is looking to the Joyo reactor to continue development of fast reactors, given that the JAEA's Monju prototype fast breeder reactor, which was intended to play a key role in the process, is on the verge of being scrapped after hardly operating over the past 20 years.

In plutonium-fueled fast reactors, fission chain reactions are sustained by fast neutrons. Japan has been pursuing fast reactors to "breed" plutonium, meaning more plutonium is produced than consumed, in the hope that it will benefit the resource-poor country.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 12 Oct 2016Uyghur scholar imprisoned by China wins human rights "Nobel"
  2. 14 Oct 2016World leaders express condolences after death of Thai king
  3. 12 Oct 2016Ousted village head appeals graft conviction in China court: report
  4. 13 Oct 2016Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88, nation mourns
  5. 13 Oct 2016Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88, nation mourns

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete