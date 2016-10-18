22:11 18 October 2016
Duterte arrives in China with hopes of rekindling ties
MANILA/BEIJING, Oct. 18, Kyodo
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday arrived in Beijing for a four-day state visit, with hopes of repairing bilateral ties badly damaged for years by South China Sea territorial disputes.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters ahead of Duterte's arrival that the visit is "historic" and will be the "new starting point" for their diplomacy to return to the track of dialogue.
Wang said China will "extend the hand of cooperation."
