Close

Kyodo News

October 18, 2016 23:02

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:11 18 October 2016

Duterte arrives in China with hopes of rekindling ties

MANILA/BEIJING, Oct. 18, Kyodo

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday arrived in Beijing for a four-day state visit, with hopes of repairing bilateral ties badly damaged for years by South China Sea territorial disputes.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters ahead of Duterte's arrival that the visit is "historic" and will be the "new starting point" for their diplomacy to return to the track of dialogue.

Wang said China will "extend the hand of cooperation."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 12 Oct 2016Uyghur scholar imprisoned by China wins human rights "Nobel"
  2. 14 Oct 2016World leaders express condolences after death of Thai king
  3. 12 Oct 2016Ousted village head appeals graft conviction in China court: report
  4. 13 Oct 2016Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88, nation mourns
  5. 13 Oct 2016Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88, nation mourns

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete