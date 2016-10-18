Video Advisory (Oct. 18) Olympics: Bach, Koike to set up 4-party review panel on 2020 spending

The following is the latest available news video.

Olympics: Bach, Koike to set up 4-party review panel on 2020 spending

-- International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike agree on Oct. 18, 2016, to form a four-party working group to review escalating expenditures for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in the Japanese capital.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_15224/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo