Olympics: Bach stresses 4-party 2020 working group not about politics

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said Wednesday he thinks he sees eye to eye with Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and is not expecting any issues inside the four-party working group that will review costs for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

Bach and Koike agreed a day earlier to launch the group in conjunction with the Japanese government and the Tokyo Games organizing committee. But after their meeting, Koike said she wanted the panel to also include the international and national sporting federations.

Koike also said she expects the Tokyo metropolitan government to play the leading role in the group, whose discussions are supposed to be made completely transparent at Koike's urging.

The metropolitan government's Koike-appointed review panel estimates spending for 2020 could climb to 3 trillion yen, a figure which was refuted by the IOC.

Asked about Koike's remarks, Bach refused to comment on the reform-minded governor who is quickly gaining a reputation for working fast. Bach said the group is not being formed to address people's political agendas.

"We had this meeting yesterday and there was an agreement, but I will not comment on rumors or sentiments or feelings people may have now," Bach said upon his visit to the organizing committee's headquarters, where he did not address reports of the rowing and canoe sprint events possibly being moved to South Korea.

"We have an agreement on this four-partite group, and this was well received by the Tokyo metropolitan government and by the governor. I have no reason to comment on further speculation."

"This working group is not about who is taking the lead, who is doing what. This working group is a technical working group in putting together figures, putting together the different budgets and showing how the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games can be organized in the most sustainable and feasible way possible."

"This working group is not a political group. It is a team which will cooperate closely."

Bach later on Wednesday met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Bach came away confident from their meeting that Abe supported the working group, which will help drive down costs for the Games.

"We are very happy that the government will participate in this discussion, and we are in general very happy with the excellent cooperation the IOC is enjoying with the government of Japan," Bach said.

"So I think this is another signal that this working group will come to hopefully a consensus in addressing the reduction of the alleged cost of the Olympic Games here in Japan, and we are more confident than ever that you will see a very significant reduction in the cost compared to the amount which we can read now in one or the other newspapers."

Tokyo's chief organizer Yoshiro Mori, whose relationship with Koike has been tense in the past, also had Bach's back.

"The most important thing is to work hand in hand with President Bach and the IOC, and to lead the Olympics to success," Mori said. "Cooperating with them is a must and a given."

Bach on Thursday will deliver a keynote speech as part of a Japanese government-sponsored sports forum.

