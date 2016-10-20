Fukushima gov. showcases post-2011 recovery efforts at U.N.

The governor of Japan's Fukushima Prefecture took his message to the United Nations for the first time Wednesday, stressing how his region -- hard hit by the March 11, 2011 earthquake-tsunami and nuclear crisis -- is rebounding better than before and sharing lessons learned with the world.

"The clocks in Fukushima have not stopped, the clocks are moving forward to accomplish Fukushima's revitalization," Masao Uchibori said at a panel presentation, which was also attended by Neil McFarlane, director of the U.N.'s Office for Disaster Risk Reduction.

In his presentation titled "Fukushima after 2049 days," the governor painted a picture of both negative and positive on-the-ground realities more than a half decade on. He pointed to numerous challenges that remain as some 86,000 evacuees are unable to return home, but the number has dropped from an all-time high of 164,000 who were once displaced.

While the complex work of decommissioning the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant remains a "significant burden" and will be for decades, there are also positive signs as new schools and clinics have opened up, and infrastructure recovery is at 80 percent, he said.

Work is also ongoing to restore Japan's national soccer training center, with the aim of reopening it in 2018. There are plans to hold training camps for the national team two years later when the Olympics begin.

One of the greatest challenges Uchibori faces, especially when traveling abroad, is addressing Fukushima's reputation, he said, since people often raise the issue of food safety and the prefecture's suitability as a tourist destination. Some also believe that the entire prefecture is uninhabitable.

"When I am travelling overseas there are still a lot of people who think that nobody is living in Fukushima," he explained, which is "not true," although it remains a fact that 5 percent of the population has been unable to return home.

Out of the ashes of the massive disaster the governor pointed to the birth of new industries that are taking off -- specifically in the area of robotics and renewable energy.

In order to wean itself off a dependence on nuclear energy, Fukushima is making strides in developing alternative energy sources with experimental offshore wind farms and advances in producing hydrogen-based energy.

"We hope to push renewable technology forward into the future," he noted.

Advances in robotics are also being made with the idea that they will be increasingly vital to the decommissioning work at the nuclear power station and progress is being made in disaster-response robots that could help save lives.

"We would like to provide the world with made-in-Fukushima robot technology," he noted. "We hope to make Fukushima the future leader of the robot industrial revolution."

McFarlane, who has traveled to the disaster-hit areas, explained how the world has learned much from Japan after it rebuilt itself and these lessons have proved valuable in changing post-disaster strategies.

"The Great East Earthquake and tsunami really helped to change our thinking, particularly in our understanding of how natural and technological hazards interplay, in the way we listen to and engage with our local communities and our local people in reconstruction efforts," he said.

For participants such as Eliphas Chinyonga, assistant director of international organizations with Zambia's Foreign Ministry, the resilience of Fukushima's people and the lessons that could be shared with the rest of the world were what struck him.

"For a lot of cities around the world that face such disasters, there is that indication that you can actually go ahead and rise from those challenges and rebuild even better," he said.

Uchibori stressed that for people from the disaster-hit region, "regeneration" was the key word where revitalization was concerned.

"We will not simply return Fukushima to the way it was before," he said. "The lesson we learned was to transform the energy received from all over the world to power our regeneration," he said.

