Clinton, Trump hold final debate

Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump began a third and final presidential debate Wednesday ahead of the Nov. 8 election amid ongoing fallout over Trump's boast that he groped women and his repeated claims that the election is "rigged."

The 90-minute, nationally televised showdown in Las Vegas came as allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against Trump appear to have narrowed his chance of winning the presidency.

Polls show that Clinton has increased her lead over Trump in the race for the White House following the emergence earlier this month of a 2005 video of Trump bragging about groping women without their consent.