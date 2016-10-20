Close

Kyodo News

October 20, 2016 11:20

10:47 20 October 2016

Figure skating: Asada to leave out triple axel in Grand Prix opener

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, Kyodo

Japan's three-time world champion Mao Asada said Wednesday she will not incorporate her trademark triple axel jump in her program at Skate America, the Grand Prix season-opener starting on Friday.

"I'm not going to put the (triple) axel in," Asada told reporters after arriving in Chicago.

Asada also left the triple axel out of her season debut at the Finlandia Trophy earlier this month due to a lack of conditioning.

  • Figure skating: Asada in Chicago for Grand Prix season opener
