10:47 20 October 2016
Figure skating: Asada to leave out triple axel in Grand Prix opener
CHICAGO, Oct. 19, Kyodo
Japan's three-time world champion Mao Asada said Wednesday she will not incorporate her trademark triple axel jump in her program at Skate America, the Grand Prix season-opener starting on Friday.
"I'm not going to put the (triple) axel in," Asada told reporters after arriving in Chicago.
Asada also left the triple axel out of her season debut at the Finlandia Trophy earlier this month due to a lack of conditioning.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.