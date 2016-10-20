Figure skating: Asada to leave out triple axel in Grand Prix opener

Japan's three-time world champion Mao Asada said Wednesday she will not incorporate her trademark triple axel jump in her program at Skate America, the Grand Prix season-opener starting on Friday.

"I'm not going to put the (triple) axel in," Asada told reporters after arriving in Chicago.

Asada also left the triple axel out of her season debut at the Finlandia Trophy earlier this month due to a lack of conditioning.