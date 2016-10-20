U.S. detects failed N. Korean missile launch, believed to be Musudan

The United States and South Korea said they detected a failed North Korean missile launch on Thursday.

The U.S. Strategic Command said the missile, presumed to be an intermediate-range Musudan type, was fired at 6:33 a.m. Pyongyang time, without saying how far it flew, if at all.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was launched from an airbase near the northwestern city of Kusong, in North Phyongan province.