Close

Kyodo News

October 20, 2016 13:21

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:20 20 October 2016

U.S. detects failed N. Korean missile launch, believed to be Musudan

SEOUL, Oct. 20, Kyodo

The United States and South Korea said they detected a failed North Korean missile launch on Thursday.

The U.S. Strategic Command said the missile, presumed to be an intermediate-range Musudan type, was fired at around 6 a.m. Pyongyang time.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was launched from an airbase near the northwestern city of Kusong, in North Phyongan province.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • U.S. detects failed N. Korean missile launch, believed to be Musudan
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 14 Oct 2016World leaders express condolences after death of Thai king
  2. 14 Oct 2016Thousands protest against Jakarta governor, accuse him of blasphemy
  3. 14 Oct 2016Thais mourn King Bhumibol's death, body moved to palace for ceremony
  4. 14 Oct 2016World leaders salute memory of Thai king, praise accomplishments
  5. 15 Oct 2016Pianist Tsujii performs at Australia's parliament

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete