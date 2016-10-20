11:23 20 October 2016
Baseball: Dodgers' Maeda to start Game 5 of NL c'ship series
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, Kyodo
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Japanese right-hander Kenta Maeda will start Game 5 of the National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.
Roberts said there was no circumstance in which Clayton Kershaw would come back on short rest, a possibility he had left open.
"No, no. Kenta," Roberts said. "I have all the confidence in the world in Kenta that he's going to give us a chance to win a baseball game tomorrow."
