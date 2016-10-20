Close

Kyodo News

October 20, 2016 13:21

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:08 20 October 2016

Nikkei hits nearly 5-month high in morning on positive U.S. earnings

By Mai Iida
TOKYO, Oct. 20, Kyodo

Japan's Nikkei stock index hit a nearly five-month intraday high Thursday morning, with investor sentiment brightened by strong U.S. earnings and a jump in crude oil prices to a 15-month high.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 175.14 points, or 1.03 percent, from Wednesday to 17,174.05. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 9.37 points, or 0.69 percent, to 1,366.57.

Major gainers included real estate, brokerage, and warehousing issues, while pharmaceutical, chemical and precision machinery shares lost ground.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 14 Oct 2016World leaders express condolences after death of Thai king
  2. 14 Oct 2016Thousands protest against Jakarta governor, accuse him of blasphemy
  3. 14 Oct 2016Thais mourn King Bhumibol's death, body moved to palace for ceremony
  4. 14 Oct 2016World leaders salute memory of Thai king, praise accomplishments
  5. 15 Oct 2016Pianist Tsujii performs at Australia's parliament

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete