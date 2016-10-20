Nikkei hits nearly 5-month high in morning on positive U.S. earnings

Japan's Nikkei stock index hit a nearly five-month intraday high Thursday morning, with investor sentiment brightened by strong U.S. earnings and a jump in crude oil prices to a 15-month high.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 175.14 points, or 1.03 percent, from Wednesday to 17,174.05. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 9.37 points, or 0.69 percent, to 1,366.57.

Major gainers included real estate, brokerage, and warehousing issues, while pharmaceutical, chemical and precision machinery shares lost ground.