Kyodo News

October 20, 2016 13:22

12:59 20 October 2016

Video Advisory (Oct. 20) Launching ceremony of MSDF's destroyer

TOKYO, Oct. 20, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Launching ceremony of MSDF's destroyer

-- A launch ceremony for a new destroyer of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force was held on Oct. 19, 2016, in the southwestern city of Nagasaki. The 5,100-ton, 151-meter long destroyer Asahi, which is to go into service in March 2018, is the first MSDF ship that uses a combined gas turbine engine and electric propulsion system for better fuel efficiency. It is also fitted with a new sonar system and enhanced antisubmarine capabilities.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_15228/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

