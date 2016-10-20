Video Advisory (Oct. 20) Launching ceremony of MSDF's destroyer

The following is the latest available news video.

Launching ceremony of MSDF's destroyer

-- A launch ceremony for a new destroyer of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force was held on Oct. 19, 2016, in the southwestern city of Nagasaki. The 5,100-ton, 151-meter long destroyer Asahi, which is to go into service in March 2018, is the first MSDF ship that uses a combined gas turbine engine and electric propulsion system for better fuel efficiency. It is also fitted with a new sonar system and enhanced antisubmarine capabilities.

==Kyodo