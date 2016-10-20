Close

Kyodo News

October 20, 2016 15:22

13:32 20 October 2016

Chinese, Philippine presidents meet amid warming ties

BEIJING, Oct. 20, Kyodo

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday as the two countries have started to seek an exit from several years of frosty relations over territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

In what could be a turning point for their troubled ties, Duterte is expected to touch but not to dwell on their conflicting claims in the disputed sea during his discussions with Xi at Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

Instead, Duterte will use his time with Xi and senior Chinese officials to focus on ways to further develop the Philippines' economic growth with the help of Beijing.

