Trump refuses to say he will accept election results

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Wednesday refused to say whether he would accept the result of November's presidential election if he loses to his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

"I will tell you at the time. I'll keep you in suspense," Trump said in a third and final presidential debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election, as he has stepped up claims that the election is being "rigged."

Clinton criticized Trump for talking down American democracy, saying, "That's horrifying."