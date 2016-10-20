Close

Kyodo News

October 20, 2016 15:22

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:37 20 October 2016

Trump refuses to say he will accept election results

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, Kyodo

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Wednesday refused to say whether he would accept the result of November's presidential election if he loses to his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

"I will tell you at the time. I'll keep you in suspense," Trump said in a third and final presidential debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election, as he has stepped up claims that the election is being "rigged."

Clinton criticized Trump for talking down American democracy, saying, "That's horrifying."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Clinton-Trump final presidential debate
  • Clinton-Trump final presidential debate
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 14 Oct 2016World leaders express condolences after death of Thai king
  2. 14 Oct 2016Thousands protest against Jakarta governor, accuse him of blasphemy
  3. 14 Oct 2016Thais mourn King Bhumibol's death, body moved to palace for ceremony
  4. 14 Oct 2016World leaders salute memory of Thai king, praise accomplishments
  5. 15 Oct 2016Pianist Tsujii performs at Australia's parliament

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete