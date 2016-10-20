Rugby: Former Japan captain Hirao passes away at 53

Former Japan national team captain and manager Seiji Hirao, one of the most popular players of his time, passed away on Thursday at the age of 53, sources at Top League side Kobe Kobelco Steelers said.

Known throughout his homeland as "Mr. Rugby," Hirao led Fushimi Kogyo, his Kyoto high school, to the national high school title in the 1980-1981 season.

From there he went to the city's Doshisha University, where he helped that august institution to three national university titles.

After he graduated in 1985, Hirao spent time in England playing for the famous Richmond club in west London before returning the following year to embark on a career with corporate side Kobe Steel.

With Hirao at its core, the Steelers became the team to beat, winning seven successive corporate and national titles between 1989 and 1995.

After winning 35 caps for his country, and representing Japan in the 1987, 1991 and 1995 Rugby World Cups, Hirao finally hung up his boots (as a player) and made the transition to coach, first at Kobe and then with the Japan national team, which he led at the 1999 World Cup in Wales.

Quitting the post in 2000, Hirao returned to Kobe to take on the role of general manager at the Steelers.

==Kyodo