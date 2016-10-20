Approval given for $23.2 billion development project in Cambodia

A $23.2 billion development project in southern Cambodia has been given the green light by the government, with construction set to begin in March, the head of the scheme said Wednesday.

The first project of its kind in the country, the plans include residential, business and tourist zones, according to Chheang Sophanna, executive director and head of international sales for Pallas Group, and will also involve recreation facilities, such as a film studio and an equestrian center.

Sophanna said the aim is to create a world-class destination, while his company's website describes the vision for the site in the southern province of Kampot as a "French Riviera City."