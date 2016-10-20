Suspected Islamic State supporter stabs police in Indonesia

A suspected sympathizer of Islamic State attacked police in Indonesia's Banten Province with a knife on Thursday morning, injuring three officers before being shot in the legs by the police.

The 21-year-old unemployed perpetrator assaulted officers at 7:21 a.m. in Tangerang, west of Jakarta, and threw what appeared to be two bars of explosive material, the police said.

Sharp instruments including a knife and a traditional dagger as well as two suspected pipe bombs and an Islamic State sticker were also found by the police.