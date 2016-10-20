Rugby: Tributes paid as former Japan captain Hirao dies at 53

Bill Beaumont, the chairman of World Rugby, led the tributes after former Japan national team captain and manager Seiji Hirao, one of the most popular players of his time, passed away Thursday at the age of 53.

Sources at Top League side Kobe Kobelco Steelers broke the news of the death of Hirao, who according to Kobe Shimbun had been recently battling illness.

"On behalf of World Rugby I would like to express my condolences to the family and friends of Seiji Hirao and to the entire Japanese rugby family," said Beaumont.

"Hirao-san was a fine player, coach and also administrator and always helped to push Japanese rugby on the world stage. He will be greatly missed."

Former Japan international and member of the World Rugby Hall of Fame Yoshihiro Sakata said, "It is very sad news. He was such an important person and was so young."

Known throughout his homeland as "Mr. Rugby," Hirao led Fushimi Kogyo, his Kyoto high school, to the national high school title in the 1980-1981 season.

From there he went to the city's Doshisha University, where he helped that august institution to three national university titles.

After he graduated in 1985, Hirao spent time in England playing for the famous Richmond club in west London before returning the following year to embark on a career with corporate side Kobe Steel.

With Hirao at its core, the Steelers became the team to beat, winning seven successive corporate and national titles between 1989 and 1995.

After winning 35 caps for his country, and representing Japan in the 1987, 1991 and 1995 Rugby World Cups, Hirao finally hung up his boots (as a player) and made the transition to coach, first at Kobe and then with the Japan national team, which he led at the 1999 World Cup in Wales.

Quitting the post in 2000, Hirao returned to Kobe to take on the role of general manager at the Steelers.

==Kyodo