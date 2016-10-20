Baseball: Pitching-rich Hawks snag most sought-after player in draft

Soka University right-hander Seigi Tanaka proved to be the star of Nippon Professional Baseball's annual amateur draft on Thursday, when the SoftBank Hawks won his rights in a five-way lottery.

In what appears to be a case of the rich getting richer, Hawks manager Kimiyasu Kudo, whose club arguably has the deepest pitching staff in NPB, selected the winning lot for Tanaka.

"I think he's one of Japan's best pitchers," Kudo said. "Because he's the top pitcher, he's the one we wanted."

"What sets him apart is his fastball. It's faster than his arm action would make you think. I've seen a lot of pitchers but no one comes close. He has good technique and I think a lot of our young pitchers can learn from him."

Kudo, who has been studying for a degree in sports science, praised the 22-year-old's awareness of nutrition and conditioning.

"He takes good care of his body, and is knowledgeable about nutritional supplements," Kudo said. "We have a lot of similarly minded players on the Hawks and so he will be right at home."

"I want him to work hard enough that he can be our Opening Day pitcher. That's the kind of stuff he possesses."

Although Tanaka had expressed an interest in signing with a Major League Baseball team -- for which NPB would ban him from playing international competition -- the pitcher announced earlier this month he would submit to the domestic draft.

Because the Hawks are one of two teams that refuse to post their players, his choice now means nine years of indentured servitude before he can move to the majors as a free agent.

So for the time being, Tanaka's future is in Fukuoka and he seems happy with that direction.

"My image of SoftBank is of a strong team," Tanaka told reporters. "I was more nervous than I thought I would be. Frankly, I'm really happy because this is one of the team's I really wanted to go to."

The four teams that failed to get Tanaka and the DeNA BayStars, who lost their bid to get Tokyo Gas pitcher Yuya Yanagi, all went for Chihaya Sasaki of J.F. Oberlin University, whose rights were snapped up by the Lotte Marines in a rare five-way, alternate-pick lottery.

The five-team draws failed to match the record of eight, set in 1989 by Hideo Nomo and matched the following autumn by Hideo Koike.

As usual, pitching dominated the proceedings with 20 pitchers and four infielders selected in the first two rounds before teams began looking for help elsewhere.

Unlike Major League Baseball's June draft, NPB's annual amateur draft gives no preference to the lower-finishing teams in the first round. Each team secretly nominates a player. When multiple teams chose the same player, a representative from each club will draw an envelope containing a lot from a box.

"One of the lots has 'negotiating rights' printed on it, the others have nothing," Kudo said.

From the second round on, the 12 teams select by their order of finish in the recently completed season in even-numbered rounds and that order reversed in subsequent odd-numbered rounds.

==Kyodo