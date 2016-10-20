Close

Kyodo News

October 20, 2016 21:25

20:16 20 October 2016

FEATURE: Food drives gaining momentum in Japan

By Sawako Obara
TOKYO, Oct. 20, Kyodo

Volunteer activities to stockpile and distribute donated food to needy people, known as food drives, are increasing in Japan where poverty is expanding.

"There are people supported by the food you donate," reads a message on the "Kizuna (bond) Box" in the corner of a supermarket in Ushiku, Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo.

Donated foodstuffs are sent to Food Bank Ibaraki, a nonprofit organization, and then distributed to people in need, such as families headed by single mothers and jobless people's households, through a local social welfare council and other entities.

  • Food drives gaining momentum in Japan
