Olympics: Baseball/softball to open in quake-hit area for Tokyo 2020

Baseball and softball's return to the Olympic program will begin in the part of Japan hit hardest by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said Thursday.

In his keynote address at the World Forum on Sport and Culture, which he dubbed as "a milestone" on the road to the 2020 Olympics, Bach proposed staging the opening games of the baseball and softball competitions in a quake-hit area.

Bach said while other sports are being considered, he feels that baseball/softball, removed from the Games after Beijing 2008 and one of five sports being added for Tokyo 2020, is an ideal way to reboot the devastated areas in the country.

Bach said by doing so, it will leave one of the lasting legacies in the entire Olympic movement.

"Given the great popularity of baseball and softball in Japan, one plausible option is to hold the inaugural baseball and softball matches in this area," Bach said.

"This is just one option, we are exploring additional ones as well. It is my sincere hope that we can contribute to the regeneration efforts, and that this will become one of the most important legacies of the Olympic Games, not just for Tokyo but for the entire country."

Bach said his idea has been endorsed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, when they met a day earlier.

"Tokyo 2020 can be a great opportunity to showcase the progress that Japan has made in rebuilding and regenerating this area," Bach said. "Following the positive response from the prime minister, the IOC will follow this implementation in close connection with the organizing committee and the other stakeholders."

Abe addressed the forum ahead of the official dinner, saying Japan will have a lot at stake in the Tokyo Games, as well as the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

"In four years' time there will be the Tokyo Games, and in the year before that the Rugby World Cup," Abe said. "It's our turn to deliver inspiration."

"In 2020, athletes will put their very best performances on display, and we will make sure the Games will convey dreams, inspiration and peace to the whole world."

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, however, had a more stringent take on Tokyo's second Olympics, especially from the perspective of costs.

"At the time (of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics)...the bullet trains and metropolitan expressway were built with money borrowed from the World Bank to support the country's postwar recovery, and we finished repaying that money around 20 years ago," Koike said.

"From that perspective, we can't just repeat the 1964 Tokyo Games. We must work for a sustainable Games, and link them to a sustainable society and a sustainable Japan."

"One of the biggest roles of Tokyo 2020 will be to powerfully show the world a model of a city that can maintain sustainable growth."

