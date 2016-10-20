China, Philippines set aside S. China Sea tensions amid warming ties

China and the Philippines agreed Thursday that bilateral relations should focus less on differences over conflicting territorial claims in the South China Sea and more on strengthening cooperation.

In what could be a major turning point in the two countries' troubled relationship, Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte that he believes they can discuss all kinds of issues frankly and manage differences, including those over the disputed sea, as long as they engage in "friendly dialogue and consultation."

Xi said China and the Philippines are "blood brothers" and their mutual aspiration for cooperation has not changed, despite ups and downs in the past, according to China's Foreign Ministry.