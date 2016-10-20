Close

Kyodo News

October 20, 2016 21:25

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:04 20 October 2016

China, Philippines set aside S. China Sea tensions amid warming ties

By Takuya Karube
BEIJING, Oct. 20, Kyodo

China and the Philippines agreed Thursday that bilateral relations should focus less on differences over conflicting territorial claims in the South China Sea and more on strengthening cooperation.

In what could be a major turning point in the two countries' troubled relationship, Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte that he believes they can discuss all kinds of issues frankly and manage differences, including those over the disputed sea, as long as they engage in "friendly dialogue and consultation."

Xi said China and the Philippines are "blood brothers" and their mutual aspiration for cooperation has not changed, despite ups and downs in the past, according to China's Foreign Ministry.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Chinese, Philippine presidents meet in Beijing
  • Chinese, Philippine presidents meet amid warming ties
  • Duterte in China for 1st summit with Xi
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 14 Oct 2016World leaders express condolences after death of Thai king
  2. 14 Oct 2016Thousands protest against Jakarta governor, accuse him of blasphemy
  3. 14 Oct 2016Thais mourn King Bhumibol's death, body moved to palace for ceremony
  4. 14 Oct 2016World leaders salute memory of Thai king, praise accomplishments
  5. 15 Oct 2016Pianist Tsujii performs at Australia's parliament

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete