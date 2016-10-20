Nissan takes 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors, Ghosn to become chairman

Nissan Motor Co. brought Mitsubishi Motors Corp. under its wing Thursday by buying a 34 percent stake in the scandal-hit automaker for 237 billion yen ($2.3 billion), with Nissan Chief Executive Officer Carlos Ghosn taking the post of chairman at Mitsubishi Motors.

The Nissan CEO will replace Osamu Masuko, who will stay on as president of Mitsubishi Motors, in December in a capital tie-up designed to help the struggling automaker emerge from a fuel economy data manipulation scandal and deepen cooperation in autonomous driving and other technology.

Ghosn, also CEO of Nissan's French partner Renault SA, is widely credited with turning around Nissan, which was on the brink of bankruptcy in the late 1990s, through drastic cost-cutting.