Soccer: Osako signs contract extension with Cologne through 2020

Japan forward Yuya Osako has signed a three-year contract extension with Cologne until the summer of 2020, his Bundesliga club announced Thursday.

The 26-year-old struggled during his first two seasons at the club, but found his feet this year playing in his natural striking role, netting twice in seven league games so far as Cologne continue their unbeaten start to the season in second, two points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

"We are playing really good football at the moment. I feel I've found my place within the team," Osako said through his club. "My family is settling in and I want to keep fighting here."

Osako joined second-tier TSV 1860 Munich in January 2014 from Kashima Antlers before moving onto Cologne just six months later. He appeared twice during the World Cup in Brazil that summer but failed to net as Japan headed home after the group stage.

Osako, one of the few Japanese playing regularly in Europe this season, has six goals in 60 games for Cologne.

