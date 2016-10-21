U.S., S. Korea "strongly condemn" N. Korea's latest missile test

The United States and South Korea on Thursday "strongly condemned" North Korea's failed missile launch earlier in the day, saying such provocation only prompts the two allies to boost deterrence against Pyongyang's missile and nuclear weapons developments.

"We strongly condemn last night's attempt, which even in failing violated several U.N. Security Council resolutions" banning North Korea from conducting nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches, U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter said at a joint news conference with his South Korean counterpart Han Min Koo in Washington.

The failed attempt to test-fire what appears to be North Korea's intermediate-range Musudan missile, which followed last week's failed launch by the country, "affirmed that this latest provocation only strengthens our resolve to work together with our ROK allies to maintain stability on the peninsula," Carter said.