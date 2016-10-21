Close

October 21, 2016

12:43 21 October 2016

BOJ chief suggests time frame for inflation target may be delayed

TOKYO, Oct. 21, Kyodo

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday suggested that the BOJ may delay the timing for hitting its 2 percent price target to sometime in or after fiscal 2018.

If postponed, the goal may not be achieved during his term that will end in April 2018.

"I personally think it is possible" that the central bank will review the timing of achieving the 2 percent goal at the next Policy Board meeting. The BOJ currently aims to attain the inflation target by sometime during fiscal 2017.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News.

