Kyodo News

October 21, 2016 13:33

13:12 21 October 2016

Ex-Chinese Premier Li Peng may have died: H.K. media

BEIJING, Oct. 21, Kyodo

Former Chinese Premier Li Peng, who spearheaded a military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, may have died, Hong Kong media reported Friday, without citing any sources.

It was not clear whether the report by a news site affiliated with Hong Kong magazine Mingjing was true, as China's state-run media has remained silent. Another Hong Kong newspaper, the Apple Daily, cited unidentified sources as saying Li was still alive but in a critical condition at the 301 hospital in Beijing.

According to the news site, Li died of bladder cancer at a Beijing hospital on Tuesday. If true, he would have passed away at age 87.

