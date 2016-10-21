Ex-Chinese Premier Li Peng may have died: H.K. media

Former Chinese Premier Li Peng, who spearheaded a military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, may have died, Hong Kong media reported Friday, without citing any sources.

It was not clear whether the report by a news site affiliated with Hong Kong magazine Mingjing was true, as China's state-run media has remained silent. Another Hong Kong newspaper, the Apple Daily, cited unidentified sources as saying Li was still alive but in a critical condition at the 301 hospital in Beijing.

According to the news site, Li died of bladder cancer at a Beijing hospital on Tuesday. If true, he would have passed away at age 87.