Kyodo News

October 21, 2016 15:35

13:50 21 October 2016

Olympics: Koike wants Tokyo 2020 to help revitalize quake hit regions

TOKYO, Oct. 21, Kyodo

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said Friday she hopes that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics can play a role in revitalizing the areas in northeastern Japan ravaged by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Koike is currently considering a proposal to move rowing and canoe events to Miyagi Prefecture, while International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Thursday that baseball and softball's return to the Olympic program will begin in the part of Japan hit hardest by the disaster.

Speaking about the legacies Tokyo aims to create from the Olympics at the World Forum on Sport and Culture, Koike said: "First, the key words are the Games supporting the recovery from the great earthquake and all-Japan efforts."

