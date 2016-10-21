Defense Minister Inada slaps down Komeito's U.S. base proposal

Defense Minister Tomomi Inada said Friday she opposes a plan floated by some members of Komeito, the ruling coalition's junior partner, to relocate a U.S. air base within Okinawa without carrying out land reclamation as stipulated in the existing plan.

"The government maintains the view that moving the base to Henoko is the only option," Inada told a press conference, referring to the existing plan to move the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from a crowded residential area in Ginowan to the Henoko coastal area of Nago.

But the plan continues to face opposition from the people of Okinawa who are upset about the heavy burden they bear in hosting the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan. Locals want the Futenma base to be relocated outside the southern island prefecture.