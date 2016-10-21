M6.6 quake hits western Japan, no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 struck Tottori and other areas of western Japan on Friday afternoon, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, causing power outage and damage to some houses. No tsunami warning was issued.

The 2:07 p.m. quake registered lower 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Kurayoshi, Yurihama and Hokuei in Tottori Prefecture, and upper 5 in a wide area of Tottori and Okayama prefectures, according to the agency.

The agency said the quake originated in central Tottori Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast at a depth of around 11 kilometers, revising the earlier-announced 10 km.