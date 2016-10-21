M6.6 quake hits western Japan, no major damage reported

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 struck Tottori and other areas of western Japan on Friday afternoon, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, causing a power outage and damage to some houses. No tsunami warning was issued.

While the government said there were about a dozen reports of injuries, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda said there had been no reports of "major damage" so far.

"There are no abnormalities at nuclear power plants," industry minister Hiroshige Seko said separately, adding he has instructed his ministry to work closely with municipalities to grasp the extent of the damage.