Golf: Matsuyama moves into tie for 3rd at CIMB Classic

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama shot an 8-under 64 and moved into a share of third at the CIMB Classic on Friday, three strokes behind American leader and last year's winner Justin Thomas.

Matsuyama, who started the day in 16th, carded an eagle at the fifth and added six birdies in a bogeyless round at the par-72 TPC Kuala Lumpur finishing with a two-round total of 11-under.

Compatriot Ryo Ishikawa is four strokes behind Matsuyama in 15th, moving up a place after carding six birdies and two bogeys.