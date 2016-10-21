Close

Kyodo News

October 21, 2016 19:37

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:39 21 October 2016

Golf: Matsuyama moves into tie for 3rd at CIMB Classic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 21, Kyodo

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama shot an 8-under 64 and moved into a share of third at the CIMB Classic on Friday, three strokes behind American leader and last year's winner Justin Thomas.

Matsuyama, who started the day in 16th, carded an eagle at the fifth and added six birdies in a bogeyless round at the par-72 TPC Kuala Lumpur finishing with a two-round total of 11-under.

Compatriot Ryo Ishikawa is four strokes behind Matsuyama in 15th, moving up a place after carding six birdies and two bogeys.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 15 Oct 2016Pianist Tsujii performs at Australia's parliament
  2. 15 Oct 2016Japanese mountaineer missing on Nepal's Mt. Manaslu
  3. 15 Oct 2016Taiwan's Penghu islands say "no" to casinos, again
  4. 15 Oct 2016At least 19 die in stampede in northern India
  5. 17 Oct 2016Actress Nagasawa chosen to promote Taiwan tourism in Japan

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete