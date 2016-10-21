M6.6 quake hits western Japan, flattens houses

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 struck Tottori and other areas of western Japan on Friday afternoon, causing a temporary power outage and damaging buildings.

Some people sustained injuries in Tottori and Okayama prefectures following the 2:07 quake, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said. Several houses were also flattened in Tottori, according to local fire fighters.

No tsunami warning was issued and no abnormalities were reported at nuclear power plants.