Kyodo News

October 21, 2016 21:38

21:18 21 October 2016

China, Philippines to exercise self-restraint in S. China Sea

By Takuya Karube
BEIJING, Oct. 21, Kyodo

China and the Philippines said Friday they have agreed to practice self-restraint in the South China Sea and have regular discussions on a bilateral basis in addressing maritime issues.

In a joint statement issued a day after their presidents held talks in Beijing, the two countries said they have agreed to seek measures "to increase mutual trust and confidence and to exercise self-restraint in the conduct of activities in the South China Sea that would complicate or escalate disputes and affect peace and stability."

To that end, the statement said, "In addition to and without prejudice to other mechanisms, a bilateral consultation mechanism can be useful, which will meet regularly on current and other issues of concern to either side on the South China Sea."

