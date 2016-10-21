Close

23:45 21 October 2016

M6.6 quake hits western Japan, 17 people injured

TOKYO, Oct. 21, Kyodo

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 struck Tottori and other areas of western Japan on Friday afternoon, injuring at least 17 people, causing temporary power outages and damaging buildings.

The injuries were reported in Tottori, Okayama and three other prefectures following the 2:07 quake, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency and prefectural governments said. Several houses were also flattened in Tottori and about 2,700 residents evacuated from their homes, according to local officials.

No tsunami warning was issued and no abnormalities were reported at nuclear power plants in the region.

