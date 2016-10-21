Close

Kyodo News

October 22, 2016 1:39

23:48 21 October 2016

Video Advisory (Oct. 21) Miss International contestants experience Japanese culture

TOKYO, Oct. 21, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Miss International contestants experience Japanese culture

-- Contestants in the upcoming Miss International Beauty Pageant 2016 attend an event in Tokyo on Oct. 21, 2016, to experience Japanese flower arrangement and traditional dance. The contestants from 70 countries and regions will compete in the pageant to be held at a Tokyo hotel on Oct. 27.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15253/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

