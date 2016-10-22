Close

October 22, 2016

16:41 22 October 2016

FEATURE: Japanese group puts their spin on wheelchair dance

By May Masangkay
KYOTO, Oct. 22, Kyodo

When Go Suzuki dances, he dances like no other, his wheelchair glides across the floor, his arms spread with dramatic flair as he spins in beautifully sequenced, perfectly timed choreography with his partner's steps.

His wheelchair is no longer a tool but an expression of art, and he intends to keep it that way.

"In the past, when we started dancing, people praised us more out of pity, looking at our dance as one performed by someone with a disability...I disliked that," Suzuki said in a recent interview with Kyodo News after his group, based in the western Japan city of Osaka, performed in neighboring Kyoto City.

