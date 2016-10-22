Rugby: Yamaha, Suntory maintain unbeaten Top League runs

Yamaha Jubilo and Suntory Sungoliath maintained their unbeaten runs Saturday and made it even more likely their Christmas Eve clash will determine this season's Japan Rugby Top League champion.

Yamaha were forced to work very hard to beat NTT Communications Shining Arcs 21-17, while Suntory had an easier day of it, beating Toyota Industries Shuttles 52-15 in a doubleheader at Hanazono Stadium to see the two teams on 38 and 37 points, respectively.

On a day when flags at grounds around the country were at half mast and players wore black arm bands in honor of Seiji Hirao, who died Thursday, the former Japan captain and coach's old side kept up the pressure on the top two teams.

Kobe Kobelco Steelers beat Honda Heat 37-24 to remain third on 33 points, with former All Blacks scrumhalf Andy Ellis among the try scorers for the Steelers.

Three-time defending champions Panasonic Wild Knights are fourth on 29 points after they beat Canon Eagles 29-16 with giant wing Taqele Naiyaravoro grabbing a hat-trick of tries.

In the day's other game, Munakata Sanix Blues went sixth on 21 points -- one behind NTT Comms -- thanks to a 20-15 victory over Kintetsu Liners, though a couple of sides could still go above them depending on the results of Sunday's three games.

At Hanazono, one of the host grounds for Rugby World Cup 2019, Yamaha were made to work hard for their win.

Duke Krishnan and Kyosuke Horie eventually ensured long periods of pressure were rewarded as they crossed in the 28th and 34th minutes, respectively.

But NTT hit back with Amanaki Lelei Mafi crossing just before the break to make it 14-7 at the break.

Elton Janties then closed the gap further with a penalty in the 53rd minute before the Yamaha pack once again took over allowing man-of-the-match Yuya Odo to score the decisive try in the 72nd minute with Gerhard van den Heever again adding the extras.

Mafi's second try after the final hooter gave NTT the satisfaction of a bonus point for losing by less than seven, and will have given Kobe, who face Yamaha on Dec. 18, an idea how to breach the Jubilo defense.

Earlier, Takaaki Nakazuru ran in four tries and Ryoto Nakamura two for Suntory as Keisuke Sawaki's side scored 33 unanswered points in the second half.

Nakazuru, has been in prolific form of late and his four tries took his tally for the season to 11, all scored in the past five games.

==Kyodo