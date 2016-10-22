Thais take part in historic mass singing for late King Bhumibol

Hundreds of thousands of Thais on Saturday gathered at a large field next to Bangkok's Grand Palace to sing the royal anthem for the recently deceased King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The event was initiated by a famous Thai filmmaker, Chatrichalerm Yukol, who led the large crowd in singing the royal anthem, to express gratitude and love to King Bhumibol. Four rounds of the singing were scheduled, started from 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 10 p.m.

All the rounds were recorded by camera, and the footage will be edited before being shown on television and in cinemas.