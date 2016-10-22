Close

Kyodo News

October 22, 2016 21:49

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:23 22 October 2016

Thais take part in historic mass singing for late King Bhumibol

BANGKOK, Oct. 22, Kyodo

Hundreds of thousands of Thais on Saturday gathered at a large field next to Bangkok's Grand Palace to sing the royal anthem for the recently deceased King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The event was initiated by a famous Thai filmmaker, Chatrichalerm Yukol, who led the large crowd in singing the royal anthem, to express gratitude and love to King Bhumibol. Four rounds of the singing were scheduled, started from 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 10 p.m.

All the rounds were recorded by camera, and the footage will be edited before being shown on television and in cinemas.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 17 Oct 2016Actress Nagasawa chosen to promote Taiwan tourism in Japan
  2. 17 Oct 2016Taiwan group launches fund drive to renovate colonial-era building
  3. 16 Oct 2016Japanese abductee possibly hospitalized in Pyongyang
  4. 17 Oct 2016Pakistan advises businessmen not to visit India, as tensions continue
  5. 17 Oct 2016Indonesia prosecutors seek 8-year jail for Uyghur would-be bomber

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete