October 22, 2016 21:49

20:38 22 October 2016

Abe to offer 5 bil. yen in loans in talks with Philippine president

TOKYO, Oct. 22, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is looking to offer 5 billion yen ($48.2 million) in loans when he meets with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte next week, bilateral diplomatic sources said Saturday.

The financial support is aimed at helping facilitate agricultural development in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, according to the sources. Duterte, who will make his first visit to Japan on Tuesday, was a longtime mayor of Davao on the island.

The deal will come after Duterte's four-day visit to China this week underlined the Philippines' diplomatic shift to move closer to Beijing and away from Washington.

