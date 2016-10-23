Figure skating: Mihara takes 3rd, Asada 6th in Skate America

Japan's Mai Mihara reached the podium in her ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating debut, finishing third at Skate America on Saturday.

Mihara, who was second after Friday's short program, finished with 189.28 points. Her compatriot and three-time world champion Mao Asada finished sixth with 176.78. Ashley Wagner of the United States finished first with 196.44, followed by countrywoman Mariah Bell with 191.59. Japan's Kanako Murakami (145.03) was 10th.

Despite a good first showing, the 17-year-old Mihara was less than delighted.