One found dead, 3 hurt after explosions in Tochigi, north of Tokyo

A former Self Defense Forces official apparently committed suicide by detonating a device shortly before noon Sunday in a park in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, where a festival was being held, injuring three other people in the process, two seriously, according to local police.

Toshikatsu Kurihara, 72, was found with burns in Utsunomiya Joshi Park after police received a call at around 11:40 a.m. saying a person was engulfed in flames following the sound of a blast.

The police suspect that Kurihara, who lived in Utsunomiya, north of Tokyo, killed himself as a suicide note bearing his name was found in a sock he was wearing.