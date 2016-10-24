LDP-aligned candidates win 2 lower house by-elections

Candidates aligned with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party won two by-elections on Sunday for single-seat House of Representatives districts in Tokyo and Fukuoka Prefecture.

The results signal public approval of the policy track the ruling parties have taken since July's House of Councillors race and may buoy Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's confidence as he considers when to dissolve the lower house for a snap election.

The premier is rumored to be considering a lower house election before the start of the next ordinary Diet session in January.